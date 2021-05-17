CPC to promote cooperation on opening-up, global governance: senior diplomat

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The international work of the Communist Party of China (CPC) should enhance cooperation on comprehensive opening-up, defend national sovereignty, security and development interests, and promote global governance reform, senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi said in an article published Sunday in the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee was the fundamental guarantee for victories in the CPC's work on foreign affairs in weathering hardships.

This year marks the centenary of the CPC. In light of this, Yang reviewed the CPC's international work in different periods of the Party's history.

Over the 100 years, the CPC's international work staunchly defended national interests and dignity and made significant contributions to the CPC's development, the country's prosperity, and the national rejuvenation, Yang said.

Yang noted under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee, the CPC's international work has scored significant achievements, winning global recognition. With its international status and influence at unprecedentedly high levels, China is marching toward the center of the world stage, making continuous and better contributions to humanity's progress, Yang added.

Expounding on inspiration drawn from historical experience, Yang said the fundamental task for the CPC's international work has always been to create a favorable global environment for China's peaceful development. Based on the new development stage, the CPC's international work should serve to promote deeper-level opening-up on a bigger scale and wider range to foster modern advantages of international cooperation and competition.

He also pledged China's long-term efforts in jointly working with developing countries to strive for common development and prosperity.

Yang said the CPC's international work is to go all out to create favorable conditions for comprehensively building a modern socialist country.

On giving better play to the leading strategic role of head-of-state diplomacy, Yang said the CPC would make painstaking efforts to prepare for major multilateral meetings, including the leaders' meeting of the Group of 20. China will ensure the success of major international events such as the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15).

When talking about improving the layout of China's diplomacy, Yang said the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era would be strengthened. He also urged the United States to work with China to carry out cooperation on climate change and other areas, and promote the stable and sound development of bilateral ties based on the principles of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect, and win-win cooperation.

Regarding reforms and construction of the global governance system, Yang voiced China's firm opposition to forming "cliques" based on ideologies, adding that the CPC would firmly uphold the multilateral trading regime and promote the building of a global community of health for all. It would also actively take part in global governance in cyberspace, the deep sea, and outer space, among others.

