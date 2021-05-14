Senior CPC official urges educating political, legal personnel

Xinhua) 10:21, May 14, 2021

HANGZHOU, May 13 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has urged efforts to educate the judicial, procuratorial and public-security personnel, as well as to rectify their wrongdoings.

Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour to east China's Zhejiang Province from Monday to Thursday.

Guo called for stronger capabilities to perform duties, stressing solid legal services to support the country's high-quality development.

He also stressed efforts to innovate community-level governance and punish those who damage the ecological environment, in accordance with law.

