Documentary series depicting CPC's economic endeavors released on TV, online

Xinhua) 16:55, May 12, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2020 shows the city view of Shenzhen, in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- A 100-episode documentary series depicting Chinese people's economic endeavors and achievements in science, technology and production under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) over the past century has been released on a national television channel and online media outlets.

Jointly launched by China Media Group and the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, the series premiered on Tuesday following a launch ceremony.

The series spotlights a range of items symbolic of the enterprising spirit of CPC members in the country's state-owned enterprises who have pioneered and led the people to achieve great feats in economic development, scientific research and manufacturing industries.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)