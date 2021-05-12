Chinese premier calls for social atmosphere that spurs innovation, creativity

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presides over a symposium on the special government allowance system in Beijing, capital of China, May 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday called for unremitting efforts to foster a social atmosphere that respects science, knowledge and talent and spurs innovation and creativity.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks while presiding over a symposium on the special government allowance system.

Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the symposium.

Several representatives of the allowance receivers spoke at the meeting, offering suggestions on improving the allowance system, supporting young talents and other matters.

China's special government allowances are granted as rewards and honorary titles to outstanding talents that are deemed highly professional or skilled in their specialized fields of work such as scientific study, medical treatment, education and technical operation.

Lauding the achievements the special government allowance system has made over the past three decades since its inception, Li called for more efforts in improving talent incentive mechanisms to pool wisdom and strength for China's high-quality development and modernization.

More emphasis should be placed on the training of the basics in cultivating talents, Li said, calling for more support for basic research that might bring no fame and research that demands a long-term commitment.

Li urged efforts to promote the spirit of science, craftsmanship and professionalism.

He also called for more international exchanges and cooperation to boost innovation and creativity.

He further emphasized a favorable environment for talents to grow and play their roles, and said various reforms must be deepened to remove restrictions.

More outstanding young researchers should be encouraged to play leading roles in major scientific research projects, he said.

