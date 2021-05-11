Chinese premier stresses quality, competitiveness of domestic brands

Xinhua) 08:15, May 11, 2021

A visitor observes ship models on display at the 2021 China Brand Day events in Shanghai, May 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has stressed boosting the quality and competitiveness of domestic products and services to make Chinese brands reliable choices in both domestic and overseas markets.

Li made the remarks in an instruction to this year's China Brand Day event, which kicked off on Monday in Shanghai.

Enhancing brand building and the influence and competitiveness of Chinese brands is a significant move to improve supply, expand demand, and push for high-quality development, said the premier.

Li urged all localities and government departments to put quality and efficiency first, strengthen brand awareness among the entire society, and guide companies to uphold the spirit of professionalism and craftsmanship to enhance their courage and ability to compete fairly in open markets.

Efforts should also be made to encourage companies to build their brands amid further market opening-up and participation in fair global competition, Li said.

