Chinese premier to hold consultations with German chancellor

Xinhua) 11:02, April 28, 2021

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will co-hold the sixth round of intergovernmental consultations between China and Germany via video link on April 28, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced here on Tuesday.

