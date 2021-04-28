Home>>
Chinese premier to hold consultations with German chancellor
(Xinhua) 11:02, April 28, 2021
BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will co-hold the sixth round of intergovernmental consultations between China and Germany via video link on April 28, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced here on Tuesday.
