Home>>
100 years ago, this French town inspired China's CPC founding fathers
(Xinhua) 08:34, May 11, 2021
Since 1919, thousands of young Chinese, as part of the Work-Study Movement, traveled across the ocean to France, in order to find a way to rebuild and empower their motherland.
Many of them became pioneers and leaders of the Chinese revolution.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- "Red tourism" booming as CPC celebrates centenary
- Interview: CPC works for serving Chinese people, says Syrian party official
- Overseas media invited to visit China's old revolutionary bases
- Interview: 100th anniversary of CPC a milestone in China's development -- former Singaporean FM
- Chinese legislators hear report on CPC history study
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.