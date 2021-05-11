100 years ago, this French town inspired China's CPC founding fathers

Xinhua) 08:34, May 11, 2021

Since 1919, thousands of young Chinese, as part of the Work-Study Movement, traveled across the ocean to France, in order to find a way to rebuild and empower their motherland.

Many of them became pioneers and leaders of the Chinese revolution.

