In pics: footprints of CPC early leaders during their youth in Montargis, France
(Xinhua) 17:33, May 12, 2021
Photo taken on March 22, 2021 shows a sculpture of a group of Chinese revolutionaries to mark the centennial of the Work-Study Movement, in front of railway station of Montargis, France. Starting in 1919, thousands of progressive young Chinese went to France, where they worked in factories in Paris, Lyon and Montargis to pay for their studies in the European country. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
