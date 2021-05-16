CPC Party School holds 1st high-level forum on Party building

Xinhua) 11:17, May 16, 2021

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Saturday held a high-level forum on Party building as a major part of a series of academic events held by the school to mark the CPC's centenary.

As the very first edition of the forum, this year's event was focused on the historical experience of building the century-old Party.

Xie Chuntao, vice president of the school, said when addressing the forum that it is an important task of scholars in this field to summarize the great achievements and successful experience of the Party over the past 100 years, especially the period since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012.

Experts and scholars attending the forum exchanged views on Party-building experience in various aspects and the development of Party building-related disciplines.

The high-level forum on Party building will be held annually.

