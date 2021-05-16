Interview: CPC "has traveled a colossal path" in 100 years -- former Belarusian deputy PM

Xinhua) 09:11, May 16, 2021

MINSK, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has enormous intellectual potential, enjoys the greatest possible support from the Chinese society, and is the political force capable of ensuring China's development and prosperity, former Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Tozik has said.

"In 100 years, the party, created by a small group of young people, has traveled a colossal path, which has no analogues in world history," Tozik, also a former ambassador to China, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The CPC has led China from "a peasant, industrially backward country" into "one of the most powerful and dynamically developing countries of the planet," he said. "These are results that no one in the world has ever achieved."

"I am absolutely convinced that the CPC is the only political force capable of ensuring the development and prosperity of the Chinese people. It has the necessary intellectual and organizational potential for this," Tozik said.

Tozik, who has a long relationship with China, served as co-chairman of the Belarusian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation from 2004 to 2006, and from 2011 to 2014 he served as deputy prime minister of Belarus. He stayed in China as ambassador between 2006 and 2011, during which he visited almost all Chinese provinces.

After 2016, Tozik has worked as director of the Republican Confucius Institute of Sinology at Belarusian State University, and has paid more attention to studying China and made more efforts to better the mutual understanding between the people of the two countries.

Under the leadership of the CPC, China showed outstanding results in three areas in 2020, demonstrating the colossal capabilities of the country and its people, Tozik said.

First, China achieved unique results in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, setting an example for the whole world. Second, China moved away from absolute poverty, solving for the first time in the world a problem that previously seemed insurmountable. Third, China is the only major economy on the planet to see GDP growth in 2020. "All of these three outstanding achievements are directly related to the CPC," he said.

"China, led by the CPC, is an example of creating the maximum possible conditions for the self-realization of the potential of every citizen and the conflict-free development of the society as a whole," Tozik said.

He said that China's reform and opening-up is important experience for other countries, including Belarus. "There are a lot of interesting things in the socio-economic development of China, which today I see as very relevant for our country," he said.

Tozik is deeply convinced that the stronger China is, the more opportunities mankind has.

"The growth of China's power and its economic strength is not a threat to humanity, but an additional chance for everyone to overcome today's terribly difficult time and terribly difficult period in the life of human civilization," he said.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)