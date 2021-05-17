Meet China's young CPC members

May 17, 2021

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- This year marks the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and even after 100 years since its inception the Party continues to flourish with vigor.

About one-third of the current 91 million CPC members are under the age of 40, and approximately 80 percent of the new Party members who were admitted in 2019 are 35 years old or below.

Young people played a pivotal role in propelling the Party's growth after it was founded. The average age of representatives attending the first National Congress of the CPC, convened in 1921, was 28.

Even today young Party members are continuing to play a crucial role in the Party, with their firm convictions, as well as "red gene," ensuring that the Party stays in the prime of life.

POWER OF ROLE MODEL

Wang Xiukun, a postgraduate from Wuhan University, was just 23 when she raised her right fist and took an admission oath in front of the flag of the Party last year. At that time, the COVID-19 epidemic was wreaking havoc in the city of Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province.

She was accepted as a full member of the Party in the nick of time and became one of the 91 million CPC members.

Amid the country's fight against the epidemic, many young doctors, nurses and volunteers her age "led the charge" as they are Party members, Wang said.

"Fighting with unflinching courage, unfazed by any risks, like those young CPC members, was my original aspiration in joining the Party," she said.

Together with over 1,500 volunteers, Wang helped children of some 640 frontline health workers amid the war against COVID-19, working for 133 days, over 20,000 hours in total.

Wang was later recognized as a young leader for her role in inspiring people to change the world by the Office of the Secretary-General's Envoy on Youth of the United Nations.

REALIZING VALUE OF LIFE

Lu Yi, 31, who is a primary-level Party cadre in a small village in east China's Anhui Province, felt duty-bound in another arduous battle of the country -- poverty alleviation.

Recommended by local villagers, Lu applied for a Party membership in 2014.

Ever since Lu put on the Party emblem, she became more determined to help locals in rural areas vanquish poverty and live a better life.

Due to the long trek to poverty-stricken households, Lu's feet swelled to the point where she had to wear a larger-sized pair of shoes.

"Those trips, however, were akin to visiting my own relatives because of the hospitality of the locals," Lu said.

When China announced a "complete victory" in eradicating absolute poverty, Lu said she broke down and wept in exhilaration.

"The great cause of poverty alleviation led by the CPC enables me, and thousands of other young people, to avail ourselves of the opportunities and realize the value of our lives," Lu said.

All 82 poverty-stricken households in her village have shaken off poverty, with their average net income last year reaching 12,000 yuan (about 1,864 U.S. dollars), Lu said.

"When I pay a return visit to the local households, what makes me happier than anything else is hearing villagers praise our Party and its policies," Lu said.

CALL OF TIMES

Foreigners are usually surprised at the CPC's ability to rally people, said Fang Yedun, another young Party member.

As a co-founder of a social media start-up, Fang works with video creators from more than 30 countries and regions to produce content about China for overseas audiences.

"One feature of our Party is that its members come from all walks of life including entrepreneurs, scholars, delivery men, or perhaps a middle-aged woman in your neighborhood," Fang said.

From his perspective, excellent Party members are like a spark in their own field and always inspire others to do meaningful things.

"The Party emblem on our chest is our faith and spiritual strength," Fang added.

Covering topics from zeitgeist to buzzwords of China, Fang's short videos have garnered over 100 million followers from all over the world.

The golden age of the young generation to strive for excellence is the same direction and pace as the key period of the Chinese nation's journey toward rejuvenation, Fang said.

"When we turn 60, we could still contribute our remaining energy to develop China into a great modern socialist country," Fang said.

