NCPA to stage new Chinese opera to mark CPC centenary: report

Xinhua) 14:03, May 17, 2021

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) will stage a new operatic production in celebration of the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), according to a Monday report by China Daily.

The updated production of Chinese opera "Daughter of the Party," which tells the story of a Party member who devoted her life to protecting guerrilla soldiers during the Agrarian Revolutionary War (1927-1937), will be staged in Beijing in July.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, original Chinese operas, dance dramas, plays, ballets and symphonic concerts will be staged throughout the year, Zhao Tiechun, vice president of the NCPA, was quoted as saying.

The NCPA will also restage some well-known operatic productions, such as "The Long March" and "A Village Teacher," according to the report.

From May to July, art troupes from across the country will perform 86 shows at the NCPA, with their theatrical productions dedicated to the centenary celebrations of the CPC.

As well as live performances, online screenings and charity performances will be launched, bringing those classic works closer to audiences, said the report.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)