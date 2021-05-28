Shanghai's pull on American basketball star

From 2016 to 2019, American basketballer Jimmer Fredette played for the Shanghai Juss Basketball Club. Fredette then played in Europe. However, he decided to return one year later.

"I felt like I wanted to come back to the CBA and play basketball. I felt like this was the place for me and my career," said Fredette. "I wanted to come back to Shanghai because I know how special it is. I wanted to be part of my second family outside of the US."

(Video source: Xinmin Evening News)

