CPC leadership is key to China's transformation: Japanese businessman

(People's Daily App) 10:35, May 31, 2021

'' Things are very different now in China as compared with many years ago," says Takashi Nishimura, president of Asahi Beer (China) Investment. "If it were not for the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the country couldn't have achieved so much. It's really a grand project."

Having worked in Shanghai for 12 years, Nishimura now can speak fluent Chinese and grows more fond of this fast-developing city than ever.

(Video source: Xinmin Evening News)

