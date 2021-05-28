Media center for CPC centenary celebrations to open on June 26

Xinhua) 13:51, May 28, 2021

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The media center for the celebration activities of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will be put into operation on June 26.

The celebrations will be held in Beijing around July 1, the birthday of the CPC.

The media center, based in the Beijing Media Center Hotel, will organize press conferences, arrange interviews, and provide necessary information and technical services for reporters from home and abroad.

An official website and a WeChat account of the media center will also be unveiled.

Reporters from Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and Taiwan, and foreign journalists can submit their registration details via http://reg100cpc.zgjx.cn.

The application service will remain open from June 1 to 12.

In a bid to effectively control COVID-19 and safeguard public health, the media center will invite some journalists from Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and foreign countries already in Beijing to cover the events on site. Overseas reporters will not be invited to Beijing for the coverage on a temporary basis.

Registered journalists from all over the world will get access to relevant news materials in both Chinese and foreign languages on the media center's website.

