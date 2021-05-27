Senior CPC official stresses guidance work in Party history learning campaign

Xinhua) 13:51, May 27, 2021

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and head of the leading group for Party history learning and education campaign, addresses the central guidance group of the campaign in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Wednesday called for high-quality guidance work as part of the ongoing campaign on Party history learning and education.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing the central guidance group of the campaign.

Huang, also head of the leading group for the campaign, urged more efforts to supervise officials at and above the county level.

He also noted that the guidance work should be carried out strictly following Party discipline, stressing in-depth research and cooperation to promote the campaign.

