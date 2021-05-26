China continues to promote Party history learning
BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to promote the learning of the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the history of New China, the history of the nation's reform and opening up, and the history of socialist development across Chinese society.
According to a circular issued by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, various activities will be carried out across the country, including reading activities, lectures at the grassroots level, exhibitions, "red tourism" activities and speech contests.
Highlighting the importance of organizing education activities tailored for teenagers, the document also called for making full use of the internet to carry out such activities.
All activities should be carried out in accordance with local epidemic prevention measures, said the document.
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: China's peaceful development sets example for world, says Zimbabwean party official
- What impresses you about China's diplomacy?
- CPC always puts people first: former Lao Deputy Prime Minister
- Xi highlights integrity, hardworking spirit through stories from CPC history
- CPC offers very important development experiences for human society: Turkish political party leader
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.