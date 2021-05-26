China continues to promote Party history learning

Xinhua) 15:04, May 26, 2021

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to promote the learning of the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the history of New China, the history of the nation's reform and opening up, and the history of socialist development across Chinese society.

According to a circular issued by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, various activities will be carried out across the country, including reading activities, lectures at the grassroots level, exhibitions, "red tourism" activities and speech contests.

Highlighting the importance of organizing education activities tailored for teenagers, the document also called for making full use of the internet to carry out such activities.

All activities should be carried out in accordance with local epidemic prevention measures, said the document.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)