Interview: China's peaceful development sets example for world, says Zimbabwean party official

Xinhua) 13:31, May 26, 2021

HARARE, May 26 (Xinhua) -- China's rapid development offers the world great inspiration that a country could achieve prosperity through modernization instead of waging wars, said an official of Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party.

Christopher Mutsvangwa, ZANU-PF's Politburo member and secretary for science and technology, told Xinhua in a recent interview that China has steadily transformed from a poverty-stricken country into an economic powerhouse under the visionary leadership of the CPC, which is famous for its people-centered governance approach.

His remarks came as the CPC is to mark its centenary on July 1 this year.

Mutsvangwa, also chairman of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association and former Zimbabwean ambassador to China, said the development trajectory that the CPC has taken since the start of the country's reform and opening-up in 1978 has led to China's economic take-off within a short period of time, which in his eyes has set a good example for the developing world, including Africa.

By integrating modernity with its historical experience, China has enabled itself to build its inner strength and self-confidence which in turn catapulted it to the world's second-largest economy, he said.

Mutsvangwa spoke highly of Chinese President Xi Jinping's vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, adding that the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative will bring prosperity and development to countries along the route.

A peaceful world can only be achieved based on improved material conditions for people, he said.

"So this is the historic goal which the CPC has over the years proven to be pursuing. They want prosperity for the Chinese people, they want prosperity for their neighbors, and they also want prosperity for the world," he said.

In addition, Mutsvangwa said what is valuable is that China's economic growth during the past four decades is accompanied by its adherence to a peaceful development path, unlike in the past when the rise of a new power was always characterized by warfare.

"You can modernize without causing war, and this is very good Chinese experience to future superpowers, to future powers, you can modernize without going to war, without creating death and distraction," he said.

Mutsvangwa said the CPC has managed to unite and lead the Chinese people towards a common goal, which created the country's economic miracle.

He said the phenomenal success China has achieved in alleviating poverty has become a source of inspiration for African countries.

The most precious wisdom that China has shared with the world is that "rapid progress is not centered around a particular nation, but is a shared goal of all humanity," Mutsvangwa said.

Africa's challenge has been the lack of capital, Mutsvangwa noted, adding that "China has given Africa a development dividend, which it would not have if Western countries had remained dominant."

China has also offered Africa a technological dividend, adding the entry of China's telecom giants Huawei and ZTE into the African market has lowered the costs of telecommunication services on the continent, the official said.

Mutsvangwa lauded China for its non-interference policy in its engagement with Africa, saying unlike the traditional Western "one-size-fits-all" approach, China always encourages Africa to use its own judgment and choose what best suits its circumstances.

Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe is a major beneficiary of its long-standing ties between ZANU-PF and the CPC, adding that the relationship between the two parties has blossomed into one of the most successful inter-party relationships.

Relations between ZANU-PF and the CPC dates back to the 1960s and 1970s when China provided ZANU-PF with assistance during its fight against British colonial rule.

