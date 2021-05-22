China's central bank issues 25 bln yuan of bills in Hong Kong
BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank issued 25 billion yuan (about 3.89 billion U.S. dollars) worth of bills in Hong Kong on Friday.
Of the total bills issued, 10 billion yuan worth of bills will mature in three months, and 15 billion yuan of bills will mature in 12 months, with the respective interest rates standing at 2.48 percent and 2.63 percent, according to the People's Bank of China (PBOC).
The issuance was well-received by investors in the offshore markets, with the total bid amount reaching approximately 68.2 billion yuan, more than 2.7 times the amount in circulation, the PBOC said.
This reflects the strong attractiveness of renminbi assets for overseas investors, as well as the confidence of global investors in the Chinese economy, the PBOC said.
Since November 2018, the bank has established a standard mechanism for issuing central bank bills in Hong Kong.
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong sees sharp tourist rebound in April due to low base
- Hong Kong reports 4 new cases of COVID-19
- National five-year plan to bring enormous opportunities to Hong Kong: Carrie Lam
- Hong Kong reports no new local COVID-19 infection
- Hong Kong reports 3 new COVID-19 cases
- Hong Kong suspends import of poultry products from bird flu-affected areas in France, Germany, S. Africa
- Hong Kong's exports, imports surge in Q1
- Hong Kong passes bill requiring district councilors to take oaths
- Hong Kong reports local case again after 4 days of zero increase
- Hong Kong reports no local COVID-19 infection for 4 straight days
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.