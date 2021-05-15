National five-year plan to bring enormous opportunities to Hong Kong: Carrie Lam

Xinhua) 10:57, May 15, 2021

HONG KONG, May 14 (Xinhua) -- The national five-year development plan will bring great opportunities to Hong Kong, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said on Friday.

Speaking at an online meeting on Guangdong-Hong Kong cooperation, Lam said the neighboring province is Hong Kong's most important partner in the mainland and the two places are complementary to each other in pushing forward the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Lam said the 14th Five-Year Plan for national social and economic development supports Hong Kong's role in the development of the greater bay area and will bring enormous opportunities for the two places.

With the support of the central authorities, the financial hub regained peace after the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong and the improvements to Hong Kong's electoral system will also ensure its long-term stability under "one country, two systems," she said.

The chief executive said Hong Kong will refocus on development with efforts to bolster the economy and people's well-being, stressing that integrating into the national development is a must for the financial hub.

The Hong Kong-Guangdong Cooperation Joint Conference has been held 22 times and the last one was in Guangzhou in May 2019.

