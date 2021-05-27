Aerial view of Yan'an City, NW China

Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on May 9, 2021 shows the Qingliang Mountain in Yan'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Yan'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province hosted the then headquarters of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and was the center of the Communist revolution from 1935 to 1948. The city is home to 445 former sites of the CPC's early revolutionary activities and boasts 30 revolution-themed museums. The city on the Loess Plateau has witnessed locals bid farewell to poverty. It has been green-coated thanks to its greening efforts. Bridging past and present, a new cityscape in the former revolutionary base is taking shape. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

