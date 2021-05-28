Interview: CPC's success comes from prioritizing wellbeing of people, says former ambassador

BISHKEK, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has played a crucial role in the country's growth and development, said Kyrgyzstan's former ambassador to China Muratbek Imanaliev.

In an interview with Xinhua recently, Imanaliev, also former secretary general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, said China's development success is due to the CPC.

"The secret of China's success is in the party itself," he said, noting that the CPC, which celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding this year, has put the country's development at the center of its work.

The former ambassador said the country's success in ending absolute poverty has been the greatest contribution to reducing poverty overall across the globe.

The CPC had clearly set goals to lift its people out of poverty, Imanaliev said.

"Of course, this seems like an unimaginable dream and deed for any state, but China has solved this problem," he said, calling it a great victory for the Chinese people and the CPC.

He said the CPC prioritizes bettering the lives of the Chinese people in its work.

Since the founding of the People's Republic of China over 70 years ago, more than 800 million people have been lifted out of poverty. Notably, over the past eight years, the final 98.99 million impoverished rural residents living under the current poverty line have all been lifted above it.

In late February, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that the Asian country has scored a "complete victory" in its fight against poverty.

Imanaliev eyes closer cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China, especially in the field of technology, adding that his country has a lot to learn from China, a country that has witnessed digitalization across agriculture, industry and urban centers, he noted.

In addition, Imanaliev said China has succeeded in encouraging enterprises to take root in rural areas.

"As a person from science, I would say that we need to adopt this experience of China and develop enterprises in our regions," Imanaliev added.

