China's e-government service reaches 809 million people

Xinhua) 13:50, May 27, 2021

Photo taken on May 28, 2020 shows an administrative service center offering one-stop e-government service in Wujiang District of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- China's national e-government platform, www.gjzwfw.gov.cn, had 809 million registered users by the end of 2020, said a report released by the Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Wednesday.

In a total of 30 provincial-level regions, the platform has incorporated government services down to the village level, said the report released by the e-government research center of the party school. It evaluated the integrated e-government performance of provincial-level regions and major cities.

With the development of the platform, online government services upgraded from informing the public to providing integrated public services across different administrative regions and government departments, the report said.

Eight regions had their integrated e-government performance ranked "very high," up from three in the 2016 report.

However, the report noted that the governments still need to improve online and offline service integration and enhance information sharing among different government departments and agencies.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)