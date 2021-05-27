China punishes 9,942 officials for violating frugality rules in April

Xinhua) 13:53, May 27, 2021

Photo taken on July 5, 2019 shows the exterior of China's National Supervisory Commission in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- China punished 9,942 officials in April for violating the country's eight-point code on improving Party and government conduct, China's top anti-graft body announced on its website on Wednesday.

The officials were involved in 6,926 cases, according to the monthly statement by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

Among the punished officials, 6,410 received disciplinary or administrative penalties for engaging in bureaucratism, formalities for formalities' sake, and hedonism or extravagant practices, according to the statement.

In late 2012, the CPC released its eight-point rules on frugality to combat undesirable work practices.

