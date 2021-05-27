China's top legislature schedules standing committee session

May 27, 2021

Photo taken on May 27, 2020 shows a view of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) will convene its 29th session from June 7 to 10 in Beijing.

The decision was adopted on Wednesday at a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, which was presided over by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

According to the proposed agenda, lawmakers will review draft laws on data security, Hainan free trade port, stamp duty, legal aid, practicing physicians and the protection of status, rights and interests of military personnel.

They are expected to deliberate draft revisions to the Law on Military Facilities Protection and the Vocational Education Law and draft amendments to the Law on Workplace Safety and the Audit Law, according to the agenda.

The suggested agenda also covers a number of reports, including a report on the central government's final accounts for 2020 and a report on the ecological protection of the Yangtze River basin.

