Hong Kong, Shanghai embracing new opportunities under national five-year plan: experts

Xinhua) 13:58, June 10, 2021

HONG KONG, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong and Shanghai can explore new opportunities and establish new cooperation under the 14th Five-Year Plan for national economic and social development, experts said Wednesday at a forum.

When speaking at the video conference, Leung Chun-ying, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and chief convener of the Hong Kong Coalition, said the two cities have different systems and are complementary to each other.

Hong Kong and Shanghai should seize the opportunities in the new national development plan to realize mutual benefits, Dong Yunhu, chairman of the Shanghai municipal committee of the CPPCC, said.

Experts believe the two sides have enormous potential to deepen cooperation in a wide range of areas.

Efforts can be made to improve capital market connectivity, bolster shipping and aviation sectors, jointly implement the Belt and Road Initiative, expand culture and education cooperation, and facilitate youth exchanges, they said.

Cooperation in technology and innovation, including artificial intelligence, bio-medicine and integrated circuits, should also be expanded, attendees said.

The forum was organized by the Shanghai municipal committee of the CPPCC, the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, the Hong Kong Coalition and the Better Hong Kong Foundation.

