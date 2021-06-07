Home>>
Shanghai is the door to the world: Swiss businessman
(People's Daily App) 16:44, June 07, 2021
Shanghai is the door to the world, says Pius S. Horstein, general manager of Sanofi Greater China, a pharmaceutical multinational. He marvels at the changes in the city since he first visited it in 1998.
"If you look at only the skyline of Shanghai, it's completely different," Horstein says. "The business environment is much more advanced. The quality of living has very much increased."
With healthcare being highlighted in China's 14th Five-Year Plan and the city government's seeking of digital transformation, the company has enjoyed robust development and sound integration into the local healthcare system and technology ecosystem, he says.
