Shanghai ramps up efforts to develop red tourism

Xinhua) 09:38, July 09, 2021

People wait to visit the memorial of the first National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Shanghai, east China, June 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

SHANGHAI, July 8 (Xinhua) -- The eastern Chinese city of Shanghai has released a guideline to develop the city into one of the most attractive red tourism destinations in the country by 2025, local authorities said Thursday.

The city plans to develop 90 red tourism scenic spots and promote 50 red tourism routes by 2025, according to the guideline.

The red tourism sites in the city will strive to receive over 40 million visitors by 2025, with an average annual growth of more than 15 percent.

Red tourism, which refers to visiting historical sites with a modern revolutionary legacy, has stood out as a popular choice among Chinese people in recent years.

To mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, Shanghai on Thursday launched 10 red tourism routes.

