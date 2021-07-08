Generation Z becomes major consumer of China's "red tourism"

People's Daily Online) 09:19, July 08, 2021

Generation Z, a term commonly used to refer to those aged between 13 and 27 years old, has emerged as the main consumer group behind China's "red tourism".

Red tourism, a subset of tourism in which people visit sites with historical significance for Communism in China, is booming in the country, with the number of tickets booked at related scenic spots in the first half of this year increasing 208 percent year on year and 35 percent compared with the same period in 2019, according to statistics from Ctrip, a travel service provider in China.

Students of the No 61 Middle School of Taiyuan city visit the Eighth Route Army Taihang Memorial Hall in Wuxiang.(Photo/Xinhua)

It is worth noting that members of Generation Z have become the biggest fans of red tourism, accounting for nearly 60 percent of its total consumers. Furthermore, the number of tourists born after the 1990s soared by nearly 40 percent compared with that in the first half of 2019, according to Ctrip.

With the rising sense of patriotism among young people, the number of tourists born after 2000 participating in red tourism has increased significantly. In fact, statistics showed that ticket numbers bought by this group for red tourist attractions through Ctrip in the first half of this year rose by about 2.5 times over the same period in 2019.

According to Fang Zeqian, an industry analyst with Ctrip, the growing popularity of red tourism among the general public, especially young people, can be attributed to the popularization of patriotic education in the country.

Furthermore, statistics from Ctrip also showed that of all the activities related to red tourism, the favourite for Generation Z is visiting red relics, followed by going to revolutionary memorial museums, joining red themed tours, embarking on in-depth trips to old revolutionary base areas and enjoying red performances.

Gen Z's preference for visiting relics related to the history of the establishment of a republic in China can be explained by their stronger confidence in Chinese culture and institutions. Meanwhile, a wide range of revolutionary memorial museums has attracted members of Gen Z with their interactive exhibitions, explained the report released by Ctrip.

In fact, more than 40 percent of young tourists are interested in red tourism, mainly due to the fact that they "are fond of immersive experiences", and can gain historical knowledge that they were previously unfamiliar with, according to a report from Mafengwo, a travel website.

Among them, 76.92 percent of the post-1995 generation want to participate in red tourism, mainly to get an idea of the extraordinary years when accompanying their parents for travel. In stark contrast, however, the post-90s are more likely to tour red scenic spots with their partners or friends, while the post-85s see it as a great opportunity to start a red research trip together with their children.

"Young tourists' enthusiasm for red tourism is rising year by year, which can be explained by our growing cultural confidence," explained Feng Rao, director of the Mafengwo tourism research center.

Thanks to the all-round development of China's tourism industry, red tourism is no longer a stereotyped tourism experience, Feng noted, adding that empowered by big data as well as the latest science and technology, red tourism destinations and scenic spots have gradually shown new vitality by adopting the best aspects of film and television, animation and immersive tourism products.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)