CPC centenary celebrations reflect political model strength: Hong Kong politician

Xinhua) 14:42, July 15, 2021

HONG KONG, July 15 (Xinhua) -- The centenary celebrations of the Communist Party of China (CPC) demonstrate the strength in China's political model, which is also apparent in the country's coronavirus response, a Hong Kong politician has said.

In an article published by the South China Morning Post recently, Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, a lawmaker of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, spoke highly of the anti-epidemic measures placed in the grand celebrations held two weeks ago in Beijing.

The CPC has succeeded in protecting the nation from ravages of coronavirus, "by dint of its massive mobilization and organizational power," and "the willingness of the people to observe rules and make sacrifices for the greater good," Ip, also chairwoman of Hong Kong's New People's Party, said.

It is a system that has deep historic roots and has delivered results for the people, she also said.

The CPC has tried to represent the interests of the people through continuous self-correction and delivering what the people want, which are peace, stability, prosperity, technological progress, national pride and a better quality of life, Ip said.

"China should be left to chart its own path, and countries that strive to export its democratic model to others, under the banner of freedom, are bound to fail, where the conditions are not right and true espousal of democratic values is absent," Ip said.

