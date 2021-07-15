Xi's speech at CPC and World Political Parties Summit published

Xinhua) 10:47, July 15, 2021

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- A speech by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit has been published.

Xi, also Chinese president, delivered the speech via video link in Beijing on July 6.

The booklet containing the speech was published by the People's Publishing House and is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

