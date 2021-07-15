China's development success result of following its own path: Uzbek expert

TASHKENT, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China has chosen its own path of development and has been following it, achieving prosperity that deserves respect, the editor-in-chief of an Uzbek newspaper said.

China's success is the result of "a wise policy and the leadership" of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Muhammadjon Obidov, chairman of the Fergana branch of the Union of Journalists of Uzbekistan and editor-in-chief of the newspaper "Fargona Hakikati" (The Truth of Fergana), told Xinhua in an interview.

"I have visited this amazing country several times and I saw many changes with my own eyes," Obidov said.

According to Obidov, since the CPC decided to pursue a policy of reform and opening up in 1978, China has achieved a tremendous socio-economic success.

China, a country with its own ancient history, traditions and customs, has chosen a distinctive development path in line with its own national conditions, Obidov said.

Obidov underlined that the Chinese people enjoy a wide range of rights and freedoms such as the rights to work, education, as well as freedom of speech, the press and assembly, according to the constitution and other laws of China.

"The state protects the rights and interests of all social and demographic groups of its population. All of these and other regulations fully comply with democratic principles," Obidov said.

