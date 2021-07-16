CPC extends appreciation for congratulatory messages on Party's centenary
BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has extended appreciation for congratulatory messages on the Party's centenary sent from overseas.
The CPC received congratulatory messages and good wishes from many foreign countries' political parties, governments, parliaments, international organizations, civil groups, and their leaders, as well as foreign diplomatic envoys in China, friendly personages, overseas Chinese, and compatriots from China's Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and Taiwan.
Entrusted by the CPC Central Committee and Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the International Department of the CPC Central Committee expressed sincere gratitude in a statement released on Thursday.
