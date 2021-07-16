We Are China

Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (63)

Xinhua) 09:38, July 16, 2021

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments continued extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the great achievements the CPC has made in the past century, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress.

They also said the successful experience of the CPC is worth learning for political parties all over the world, and wished the CPC a new glorious century.

Those sending congratulatory messages include:

Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, Argentine vice president;

Najah Attar, Syrian vice president;

Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president of Ghana;

Saulos Chilima, vice president of Malawi;

Nurlan Nigmatulin, lower house speaker of the Kazakh Parliament;

Simplice Mathieu Sarandji, national executive secretary of the Movement of United Hearts and speaker of the National Assembly of the Central African Republic;

Thomas Tavares-Finson, president of the Jamaican Senate;

Hammoudeh Sabbagh, speaker of the People's Assembly of Syria;

Dimitrios Papadimoulis, vice president of the European Parliament;

Syarief Hasan, deputy chairman of the People's Consultative Assembly of Indonesia;

Dragan Covic, president of the Croatian Democratic Union of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) and first vice-president of the House of Peoples of the BiH parliament;

Michael Lodge, secretary-general of the International Seabed Authority;

Kgalema Motlanthe, former South African president;

Tomiichi Murayama and Yasuo Fukuda, former Japanese prime ministers;

Romano Prodi, former president of the European Commission and former prime minister of Italy;

Olusegun Obasanjo, former president of Nigeria;

Mohamed Waheed Hassan, former president and senior advisor of the Progressive Party of Maldives;

Danny Faure, former president of Seychelles;

Peter Mutharika, former president of Malawi and chairman of the Malawian Democratic Progressive Party;

Pedro Pires, former president of Cape Verde;

Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, former Peruvian president and founder of the Contigo party;

Rafael Correa, former president of Ecuador;

Oscar Arias, former president of Costa Rica;

Serzh Sarkisian, former Armenian president and chairman of the Republican Party;

Ivo Josipovic, former Croatian president;

Danilo Turk, former Slovenian president;

Baburam Bhattarai, former Nepali prime minister, and chairman of the Federal Council of the People's Socialist Party of Nepal.

Mari Bin Amude Alkatiri, general secretary of the Timor-Leste's Revolutionary Front of Independent, and former prime minister of Timor-Leste;

Megyessy Peter, former Hungarian prime minister;

Gamini Lakshman Peiris, chairman of Sri Lanka People's Front and minister of Education of Sri Lanka;

Suthep Thaugsuban, founder of the Action Coalition for Thailand and former deputy prime minister of Thailand;

Airlangga Hartarto, chairman of the Party of Functional Groups of Indonesia and Lodewijk Friedrich Paulus, secretary-general of the party;

Salah Adly, general secretary of the Egyptian Communist Party;

Patrick Assirvaden, president of the Mauritius Labour Party;

Davies Mwila, secretary-general of the Zambian Patriotic Front;

Youssoufa Mohamed Ali, general secretary of the Convention for the Renewal of the Comoros;

Freddie Blay, chairman of the New Patriotic Party of Ghana;

Patrick Herminie, leader of the United Seychelles party;

Alejandro Moreno Cardenas, president of the Standing Conference of Latin American Political Parties;

Cesar Monge, president of the Creating Opportunities (CREO) movement of Ecuador.

Alberto Anaya Gutierrez, leader of Mexico's Labor Party;

Ata Serdarov, chairman of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan;

Saparmyrat Ovganov, chairman of the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan;

Byashim Annagurbanov, chairman of Agrarian Party of Turkmenistan;

Runa Evensen, chairman of the Communist Party of Norway;

Mauro Alboresi, national secretary of the Italian Communist Party;

Maite Mola, first vice-president of the Party of the European Left;

Valentina Martinez Ferro, secretary of international of the People's Party of Spain;

Adam Foster, president of the Helen Foster Snow Foundation in the United States;

Park Joon-young, former governor of the South Jeolla Province, chairwoman of the Korea-China Global Association;

The Socialist Patriotic Youth League of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea;

The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics of Vietnam;

The Cambodian general federation of trade unions;

The Women's Union of Russia.

