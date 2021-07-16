Lao leaders, Chinese embassy jointly celebrate CPC centenary

Xinhua) 15:46, July 16, 2021

VIENTIANE, July 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Laos and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee's commission for external relations held a friendly exchange event on Thursday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and Lao president, and Thongsavanh Phomvihane, head of the commission for external relations, among other Lao party and state leaders, attended the celebration here.

In his address, Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong said both China and Laos are socialist countries under the leadership of communist parties, and China is willing to further deepen exchanges with the brotherly Lao party on party and national governance experience, jointly advance the cause of socialism, continuously enrich the practice of building the China-Laos community with a shared future, and make positive contributions to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Thongsavanh, for his part, warmly congratulated on and spoke highly of the CPC for leading the Chinese people to set up the great cause of the Party and the country and achieve the first centenary goal, which has laid a solid foundation for realizing the Chinese Dream of great national rejuvenation and marching towards the second centenary goal.

The remarkable achievements made by the Chinese people under the CPC's leadership have provided valuable experience and great impetus for the development of countries all over the world, including Laos, the Lao party official noted.

Thongsavanh said he believes that under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee, the brotherly Chinese people will keep advancing along the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics and push forward the socialist modernization to achieve new and greater successes.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)