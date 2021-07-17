CPC leads China to unprecedented development, says head of Mauritanian ruling party

NOUAKCHOTT, July 16 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has kept developing and maintained vigorous vitality ever since its establishment in 1921, leading China to achieve unprecedented development, Sidi Mohamed Ould Taleb Amar, president of Mauritania's ruling Union for the Republic party, has said.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Amar extended his warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, saying that with clear goals and staunch faith, the Chinese party keeps pace with the times, gains experience through the country's practices, and puts people first in national development.

"All these factors made the party grow steadily and acquire new experiences, so this party is always renewed," he added.

As a former Mauritanian ambassador to China, Amar said working in China has deepened his understanding of the country in various fields, noting that China has adhered to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics and has built up a development mode endowed with its own distinctive character.

Amar said that China has achieved high level progress in such fields as economy, trade, science and technology under the CPC's leadership, and other countries can learn from such experience in national development and in "establishing good relations with the rest of the world."

In recent years, under the joint promotion by leaders of the two countries, the friendly relations between Mauritania and China have further strengthened, he said.

During the COVID-19 epidemic, the two countries have carried out anti-epidemic cooperation, and China has provided vaccine aid for Mauritania, Amar noted, while expressing gratitude and willingness to further cooperate with the Asian country.

Mauritania respects China "and we acknowledge China's respect for our beliefs" and for the unique conditions in African countries, he added, saying he believes Africa-China relations will usher in an even better future.

