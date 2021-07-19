Senior official watches opera celebrating CPC centenary

Xinhua) 08:31, July 19, 2021

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, watches a classic opera titled "The Daughter of the Party" in Beijing, capital of China, July 18, 2021. The National Center for the Performing Arts staged the opera titled "The Daughter of the Party" from Tuesday to Sunday to celebrate the centenary of the CPC. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- The National Center for the Performing Arts staged a classic opera titled "The Daughter of the Party" from Tuesday to Sunday to celebrate the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, watched the performance on Sunday.

The opera, reproduced from a 1991 version, tells the story of how CPC members started the Party's great cause in revolutionary times.

Wang was joined by about 1500 people, including officials and members of the public from all walks of life in Beijing, in watching the performance.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)