Senior official watches opera celebrating CPC centenary
Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, watches a classic opera titled "The Daughter of the Party" in Beijing, capital of China, July 18, 2021. The National Center for the Performing Arts staged the opera titled "The Daughter of the Party" from Tuesday to Sunday to celebrate the centenary of the CPC. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)
BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- The National Center for the Performing Arts staged a classic opera titled "The Daughter of the Party" from Tuesday to Sunday to celebrate the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).
Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, watched the performance on Sunday.
The opera, reproduced from a 1991 version, tells the story of how CPC members started the Party's great cause in revolutionary times.
Wang was joined by about 1500 people, including officials and members of the public from all walks of life in Beijing, in watching the performance.
Photos
Related Stories
- Friends indeed -- foreigners reveal truth about CPC members
- Scholar says China's rise not necessarily lead to "Thucydides trap"
- Chinese legislators inspect enforcement of Notarization Law
- Party vital to great achievements
- CPC leads China to unprecedented development, says head of Mauritanian ruling party
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.