CPC members carry out 'Chinese dream' in simple and persistent way: Abdelaziz Sallam

(People's Daily App) 15:47, July 20, 2021

This new episode of CPC at 100: Views from Expats features Abdelaziz Sallam, who worked as a reporter for an Egyptian newspaper in China.

During his years in China, Sallam found that it was not an easy mission to feed the country's huge population and help people become more prosperous, but China has accomplished these goals. He wondered how the Communist Party of China could achieve such extraordinary accomplishments.

To answer this, Sallam shared three stories of him visiting Chinese villages. He was impressed by how a small town was given a new life by a high-speed railway station in Jiangxi Province, how a rural family doctor dedicated herself to villagers' health in Hunan, and how Yucun village in Zhejiang embraced green development.

Noting that all the local government officials in these places are ordinary CPC members, Sallam said, "They have carried on the 'Chinese dream' spirit in their simple and persistent way."

"From them, I can feel a light that is warm and inspiring. Perhaps their beam of light is the magical strength I've discovered in CPC members," he said.

(Produced by Liang Peiyu, Zhan Huilan, Chen Lidan, Bao Han and Yan Yiqiao)

