CPC vitality: Five codes for success of socialism with Chinese characteristics

(People's Daily App) 10:45, July 20, 2021

From its founding in 1921, generations of the Communist Party of China (CPC) have merged their youth and enthusiasm into the torrent of ideals and beliefs to promote the awakening and rise of a nation and lead the development and progress of a country.

One hundred years later, the pace of progress has never stopped and the glory of the CPC continues. What are the genes and forces that enable this century-old party to remain vibrant and youthful forever?

We invited six renowned scholars from home and abroad to interpret the sources of this vitality.

Chen Shuguang, professor and assistant dean of the department of Marxism studies at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, shared his insights into the CPC’s strengths including putting people first, advancing with the times, a tradition of meritocracy, strategic planning and a coordinated national response.

