Interview: CPC's leadership decisive factor for China's great achievements, says Vietnamese ambassador

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- The leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is the most fundamental and decisive factor for the great achievements made by the People's Republic of China since its founding over 70 years ago, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai has said.

China has grown into the world's second largest economy and made remarkable achievements in the economic and social fields, with its international status constantly rising, Pham Sao Mai said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"While working in China, I have made friends with many Chinese people. They are all very proud of and confident in the path chosen by the party and the people," said the ambassador.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, China became the world's only major economy that registered positive economic growth in 2020, he said, adding China has also scored a complete victory in its fight against poverty and realized the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

The brilliant achievements are impossible without the strong and correct leadership of the CPC as well as the efforts and unity of the Chinese people, he added.

Emphasizing the significance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Pham Sao Mai said the visions in "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" have been vividly and convincingly illustrated by the major achievements made by the Chinese people since the 18th CPC National Congress.

The friendly relations between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the CPC are the precious wealth shared by the two parties, countries and peoples, the ambassador said.

It is believed that after the final defeat of COVID-19, the cooperation between the two parties and countries as well as people-to-people exchanges will be carried out more vigorously, helping the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership reach a new high, he said.

The year 2021 is of great significance for China's political agenda, the ambassador said, adding it marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC and is also the first year of China's 14th Five-Year Plan.

Pham Sao Mai said he wishes that under the leadership of the CPC, the Chinese people will steadily embark on a new journey to achieve the second centenary goal, realize the goals set forth in the 14th Five-Year Plan and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 and build China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful.

