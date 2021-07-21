Xi's speech at CPC centenary ceremony published in multiple languages

Xinhua) 12:25, July 21, 2021

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- A speech by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a grand ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC has been published in six foreign languages by the Central Compilation and Translation Press.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, gave the speech in Beijing on July 1.

The six versions in Russian, French, Spanish, Arabic, Japanese and German are translated by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee.

In his speech, Xi reviewed the Party's success over the past 100 years. He declared that China has realized the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and is marching toward the second centenary goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects.

The publication will help readers gain better knowledge of the journey and achievements of the CPC uniting the Chinese people and leading them in tireless struggle, the great founding spirit of the Party, the new and uniquely Chinese path to modernization and the new model for human advancement the Party has pioneered, as well as the shared human values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom the Party promotes.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)