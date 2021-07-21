Home>>
Xi stresses prioritizing safety of people's lives, property in flood prevention, control
(Xinhua) 10:10, July 21, 2021
BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday demanded that authorities at all levels must give top priority to ensuring the safety of people's lives and property, and carefully and strictly implement the flood prevention and disaster relief measures.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an important instruction after continuous heavy rainfall hit regions including central China's Henan Province, causing heavy casualties and property losses.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China upgrades flood emergency response in central province
- Xi's analogies about upholding multilateralism
- Floods affect over 16,000 in China's Inner Mongolia
- Xi's remarks on promoting China-ASEAN cooperation, building community with shared future for mankind
- Xi sets course for safeguarding common treasures of humanity
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.