Interview: CPC succeeds by adapting to changing world with unchanged faithfulness to Communist idea -- Belarusian expert

MINSK, July 22 (Xinhua) -- The success of the Communist Party of China (CPC) lies in its ability to develop in parallel and in step with society, while maintaining faith and commitment to the original Communist idea, a Belarusian expert has said.

China has created a "Chinese miracle" in several ways under the CPC's leadership, Oleg Makarov, director of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies, told Xinhua in a recent exclusive interview.

First, the Chinese government has managed to meet the basic social needs of people in such areas as poverty alleviation, job creation and food security, Makarov said.

"There are no analogous examples in the world. No other country has mastered in such a short period to bring hundreds of millions of people out of the poverty line, to increase the well-being of all people. This experience will go down in the history of mankind," he said.

Secondly, China has managed to ensure social justice, Makarov said. "We see public consent and motivation of society for the development of the country. This is a miracle for us."

"This means the people support the positions that are declared and implemented by the Chinese government," he explained.

Third, China did not copy the experience of other countries or follow suit, said Makarov. "China has gone its own way and demonstrated success precisely on its own path of development."

Facing the unprecedented test of the COVID-19 pandemic, China, through a sacrificial struggle against the virus, has witnessed its people rallying more firmly around the CPC's leadership, and its society emerging from the pandemic more united than ever before, he said.

Noting that China was the first major economy in the world to have registered positive economic growth after the onset of COVID-19, Makarov said this is precisely the proof of "a correct path" and "the consent of the state and society within China."

As for foreign policy, Makarov noted that China strongly advocates the peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue. "This suggests that the Chinese people and the Chinese government do not want to prosper at the expense of others. It is very important."

The Great Stone Park project in Belarus, implemented in collaboration with China under the framework of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, is expected to draw modern technologies, spur economic growth and bring common development "to the whole initiative, and to the Republic of Belarus as well," he said.

On the Chinese vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, Makarov said "it includes such important elements as ecology, equal access to resources, as well as peace and justice in foreign policy."

"It is very important because it opens up the prospects for civilizational development," and helps to "formulate precisely value-based humanistic messages and guidelines," he added, hailing the idea as an "undoubted contribution of the Chinese people to the development of our society on a planetary scale."

"The Chinese experience is very important for us," he said.

Makarov believed that it is very important for Belarus to mobilize the expert community for a better understanding of the processes taking place in China and world trends in general, and strengthen the Belarusian-Chinese exchanges and cooperation.

