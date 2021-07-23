Xi inspects Lhasa in Tibet

Xinhua) 11:34, July 23, 2021

LHASA, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday made an inspection tour of Lhasa, capital city of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

Xi visited the Drepung Monastery, Barkhor Street and the Potala Palace square in Lhasa to learn about the work on ethnic and religious affairs, the conservation of the ancient city, as well as the inheritance and protection of Tibetan culture. He also chatted with local residents.

