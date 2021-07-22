Jieqiong at Tibet | Starting from the ancient Tea Horse Road

(People's Daily App) 16:33, July 22, 2021

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region.

For this trip, Jieqiong explores the enormous transformation that has taken place in Tibet and shows you around the real Tibet.

Dating back to 1950, the People's Liberation Army advanced from four directions into Tibet: Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Qinghai Province, Southwest China’s Sichuan and Yunnan provinces. Jieqiong chooses Yunnan.

She starts from Diqing, the only Tibetan autonomous prefecture in Yunnan.

Located at the intersection of Yunnan, Sichuan and Tibet, it is an important stop on the ancient Tea Horse Road, which used to be one of the most important trade routes in Southwest China.

Click on the video to learn more about the ancient road.

(Video produced by He Jieqiong, Di Jingyuan and Qian Yibin)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)