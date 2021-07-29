Siberian tigers at forest park in Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 10:26, July 29, 2021

Siberian tigers frolic at a forest park under the China Hengdaohezi Feline Breeding Center in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 28, 2021. The China Hengdaohezi Feline Breeding Center in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province is the world's largest breeding center for Siberian tigers, an endangered species. Dubbed "home of Siberian tigers", one of the center's forest parks in Hailin City now accommodates some 400 big cats and provides re-wilding training areas which take up 40,000 square meters. In 2021, 30 Siberian tiger cubs have been born at the park by the end of July, and most of the newborns are being taken care of by professionals at the breeding center. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)