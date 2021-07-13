Female Siberian tiger cub at Toronto Zoo

Xinhua) 12:43, July 13, 2021

A two-month-old female Siberian tiger cub frolics at the Toronto Zoo in Toronto, Canada, on July 12, 2021. The Toronto Zoo's female endangered Siberian tiger cub, born on May 1, was on display on July 12. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

