Belgium's Pairi Daiza zoo opens newly-built Penguin House to public

Xinhua) 13:12, July 06, 2021

A child takes pictures of gentoo penguins at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, July 5, 2021. Pairi Daiza zoo opened its newly-built Penguin House to the public on Monday. Twelve gentoo penguins currently reside at the Penguin House, which covers an area of 850 square meters and is designed with green-energy system to maintain the temperature, light and fresh air. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

