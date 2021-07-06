Home>>
Belgium's Pairi Daiza zoo opens newly-built Penguin House to public
(Xinhua) 13:12, July 06, 2021
A child takes pictures of gentoo penguins at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, July 5, 2021. Pairi Daiza zoo opened its newly-built Penguin House to the public on Monday. Twelve gentoo penguins currently reside at the Penguin House, which covers an area of 850 square meters and is designed with green-energy system to maintain the temperature, light and fresh air. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
