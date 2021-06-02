Languages

Art installations seen in Bruges, Belgium

(Xinhua) 15:12, June 02, 2021

People experience the art installation "Strangler" by Hector Zamora in Bruges, Belgium, June 1, 2021. From May 8 to Oct. 24, the third Triennial Bruges brings contemporary art and architecture to the city with rich history. With the theme "TraumA," art pieces created by thirteen artists and architects were shown in different places in the city. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)


