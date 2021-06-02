Home>>
Art installations seen in Bruges, Belgium
(Xinhua) 15:12, June 02, 2021
People experience the art installation "Strangler" by Hector Zamora in Bruges, Belgium, June 1, 2021. From May 8 to Oct. 24, the third Triennial Bruges brings contemporary art and architecture to the city with rich history. With the theme "TraumA," art pieces created by thirteen artists and architects were shown in different places in the city. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Art Basel Hong Kong features artworks from over 100 leading galleries worldwide
- Belgium to ban travel from India, S. Africa and Brazil over virus variants
- 18th edition of international flower exhibition held in Belgium
- Flowers in full bloom in Brussels, Belgium
- Contemporary art show "WAVELENGTH: AT THE MOMENT" kicks off in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.