Belgium to ban travel from India, S. Africa and Brazil over virus variants

April 28, 2021

BRUSSELS, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Belgian Minister of the Interior Annelies Verlinden said Tuesday that a ministerial decree will be issued Wednesday banning travelers from India, South Africa and Brazil.

The decision on travel ban was made after the Consultative Committee met virtually to discuss the new coronavirus mutations emerging from the three countries, which are spreading at an alarming rate.

The ban prohibits anyone without Belgian nationality or not registered in the country to travel to Belgium if they have been traveling to India, Brazil or South Africa in the last 14 days.

A limited number of essential travels will be authorized to continue, including professionals working in the transport sector and the marines, as well as diplomats and members of international organizations who are required to travel for work.

To date, Belgium has recorded a total of 976,088 COVID-19 cases and 24,065 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Globally, 276 candidate vaccines are still being developed in countries including Germany, Britain, China, United States and Russia, according to data provided by the World Health Organization on Tuesday.

